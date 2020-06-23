New cases recorded in Covid-19 free counties

A number of counties that appeared to be succeeding at “crushing the Covid-19 curve” in the past month have started recording cases again.
Sligo, which had gone 31 days without a new case of Covid-19, recorded one new case last week. A similar trend can be seen in other counties which had recorded long periods without a new infection.
Kerry, for example, had achieved 30 days without a new case before reporting two new...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team