Tuesday June 2, 2020
Nation’s first video consultation service with pharmacist launched

Meagher says Covid-19 fast-tracked what had been a pet project for years

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
31st May, 2020
Oonagh O’Hagan, owner and managing director of Meagher’s Pharmacy Group. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ireland’s first pharmacy video consultation service was launched last week by Meagher Pharmacies.

The new service will involve patients being able to have a private video call directly with their pharmacist to discuss their prescriptions and other medicines.

The first-of-its-kind service has been an ambition of Oonagh O’Hagan, Meaghers Pharmacies’ managing director, for several years, but the Covid-19 pandemic fast-tracked the project.

