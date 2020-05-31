Nation’s first video consultation service with pharmacist launched

Ireland’s first pharmacy video consultation service was launched last week by Meagher Pharmacies.

The new service will involve patients being able to have a private video call directly with their pharmacist to discuss their prescriptions and other medicines.

The first-of-its-kind service has been an ambition of Oonagh O’Hagan, Meaghers Pharmacies’ managing director, for several years, but the Covid-19 pandemic fast-tracked the project.