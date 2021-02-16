Subscribe Today
National Covid-19 biobank to be set up in the coming months

Facility will help to establish which vaccines work best for which age groups and if some are more protective than others

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
16th February, 2021
The running of a new Covid-19 biobank system will be put out to tender once a final decision is taken on its parameters. Picture: Getty

A new Covid-19 biobank will be established in the coming months, the chief executive of the Health Research Board (HRB) has said.

Speaking to the Business Post ahead of the launch of the semi-state’s five-year strategy this week, Mairéad O’Driscoll also said a national health data hub should be advanced as a priority.

She said the impending establishment of a national biobank for the collection and organisation of...

