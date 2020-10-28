More than half of Northern Ireland’s hospitals are over capacity

More than half of Northern Ireland’s hospitals are currently over capacity as the region struggles to deal with its second wave of Covid-19.

As of Monday, seven of the 12 NHS hospitals were categorised as “over capacity”.

Those hospitals together are currently treating 76 more patients than they have capacity for, with Belfast’s Mater hospital 11 per cent over capacity, followed by Ulster Hospital, also in Belfast, at 7.7 per cent over,...