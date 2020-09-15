Wednesday September 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

More than 850 cyclists treated in hospital for injuries last year

Four in five of those cases were hurt as a result of a collision

15th September, 2020
Cycling campaigners have called for more dedicated cycling lanes, such as this one in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

More than 850 cyclists were discharged from Irish hospitals after being treated for injuries following road traffic incidents last year, according to the HSE.

Data collated by the HSE’s Healthcare Pricing Office, and released to the Business Post under Freedom of Information laws, show 664 of the 862 cyclists were treated for injuries because of collisions.

Some 220 cyclists were treated for injuries to the elbow and forearm; 95 were injured in the shoulder...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Exclusive: HSE winter plan revealed

Analysis: Up to 1,000 new hospital and intermediate beds and significant investment in community healthcare a crucial part of the €600 million plan

Daniel Murray | 1 day ago

Why a Covid elimination strategy may offer the best hope of a normal life

As coronavirus cases continue to rise and our testing system reaches full capacity, we need an inclusive debate on where we go from here

Domhnall Heron | 3 days ago

A ‘one size fits all’ approach is not what the country needs

Instead of constantly firefighting the virus and relying on a one-size fits all approach, a graded system of alerts that could be implemented on a regional basis should aim to suppress the virus as much as possible

Tomás Ryan | 3 days ago