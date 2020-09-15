More than 850 cyclists treated in hospital for injuries last year

More than 850 cyclists were discharged from Irish hospitals after being treated for injuries following road traffic incidents last year, according to the HSE.

Data collated by the HSE’s Healthcare Pricing Office, and released to the Business Post under Freedom of Information laws, show 664 of the 862 cyclists were treated for injuries because of collisions.

Some 220 cyclists were treated for injuries to the elbow and forearm; 95 were injured in the shoulder...