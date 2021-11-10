More than 100,000 antigen tests sent to Irish households
The HSE has ordered two million antigen tests under EU procurement
The Health Service Executive has distributed more than 100,000 antigen tests to households across the country as part of a new policy for fully-vaccinated close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases.
The government announced in October that a five-pack of rapid antigen tests would be sent to fully-vaccinated people who are deemed close contacts.
Previously there was no advice for a fully-vaccinated person who was a close contact of a confirmed case.
