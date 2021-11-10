Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

More than 100,000 antigen tests sent to Irish households

The HSE has ordered two million antigen tests under EU procurement

Cónal Thomas
10th November, 2021
More than 100,000 antigen tests sent to Irish households
The HSE is sourcing antigen tests under the EU’s Joint Procurement Agreement. Picture: Getty

The Health Service Executive has distributed more than 100,000 antigen tests to households across the country as part of a new policy for fully-vaccinated close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The government announced in October that a five-pack of rapid antigen tests would be sent to fully-vaccinated people who are deemed close contacts.

Previously there was no advice for a fully-vaccinated person who was a close contact of a confirmed case.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Louize Carroll: ‘We have this mentality of: this has to happen now, or not at all.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Louize Carroll interview: ‘It was all or nothing, and it looked like it was going to be nothing’

Health Andrea Cleary
Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer: ‘We must protect ourselves from Covid-19 as best we can.’ Picture: RollingNews

Data from funeral site shows sharp rise in excess deaths in recent months

Health Rachel Lavin
‘Our healthcare service should be founded on social democratic values like solidarity, concern for the vulnerable, and respect for human rights.’ Picture: Getty

Comment: Our health service should be based on the best examples of solidarity that prevailed during lockdown

Health Domhnall McGlacken Byrne
Body image issues are among the most debilitating problems a child can face. Illustration: Getty

Design For Life: My child seems to hate his body – how can I help him?

Health Colman Noctor

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1