More questions than answers in coronavirus stat race

Every day, the number of Covid-19 deaths reported from hospitals, nursing homes and elsewhere makes national headlines.

They are, however, underestimates of the true death toll. For a better estimate of the scale of the pandemic, "excess deaths" – which calculates how many more people have died this year compared to the historical average – holds some clues.

Excess deaths includes those who died from Covid-19 as well as those who died from other causes,...