More questions than answers in coronavirus stat race

Every day, the number of Covid-19 deaths reported from hospitals, nursing homes and elsewhere makes national headlines.
They are, however, underestimates of the true death toll. For a better estimate of the scale of the pandemic, "excess deaths" – which calculates how many more people have died this year compared to the historical average – holds some clues.
Excess deaths includes those who died from Covid-19 as well as those who died from other causes,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team