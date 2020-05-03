Sunday May 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Moderate weather is linked to high Covid-19 death rates

Researchers find highest death rates in countries with temperatures of between 4 and 12 degrees

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
3rd May, 2020
The statistical analysis found the highest Covid-19 mortality rates had occurred in countries with moderate temperatures of between 4 and 12 degrees Centigrade

Evidence has emerged that local climate conditions may have an impact on the spread and virulence of Covid-19, according to a new Irish study.

The Irish Centre for High End Computing (ICHEC) last week published preliminary findings showing how national mean temperatures and humidity conditions showed proportional links to mortality rates from Covid-19.

The statistical analysis found the highest Covid-19 mortality rates had occurred in countries with moderate temperatures of between 4 and 12 degrees...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Dire warnings abound with kids’ safety on high alert

Children have so far been spared the worst of the pandemic – but the rhetoric around their safety has begun to change

Danielle Barron | 5 hours ago

We must prepare for a mental health tsunami after the crisis

Funding for mental health services is only 6 per cent of the health budget, while Britain and Germany spend nearly twice as much

Karen O'Connor | 5 hours ago

Putting Ireland to the test

The widespread and rapid testing of our population will play a major part in keeping Covid-19 at bay as we slowly emerge from lockdown

Danielle Barron | 5 hours ago