Michael Brennan on the single-tier health service and government formation

Nadine O’Regan is joined by Political Editor Michael Brennan to discuss the ongoing struggle between the private and public health sectors as the pandemic creates a temporary single-tier health service. Michael explains Ireland‘s unusual situation that leads to private and public work being done under one roof, the large interest groups that benefit from that system and what the long-term cost of a single-tier service would be to the state.

He also provides an update on the current state of government formation, with a coalition between Fine Fáil and Fine Gael on the cards, with Sinn Féin in opposition.

