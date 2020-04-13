Monday April 13, 2020
Michael Brennan on the single-tier health service and government formation

Political Editor Michael Brennan on the obstacles that would prevent the current single-tier health service from outlasting the coronavirus pandemic

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
13th April, 2020
The Coronavirus Ireland podcast is a new series from the Business Post, providing you with the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic

Nadine O’Regan is joined by Political Editor Michael Brennan to discuss the ongoing struggle between the private and public health sectors as the pandemic creates a temporary single-tier health service. Michael explains Ireland‘s unusual situation that leads to private and public work being done under one roof, the large interest groups that benefit from that system and what the long-term cost of a single-tier service would be to the state.

He also provides an update on the current state of government formation, with a coalition between Fine Fáil and Fine Gael on the cards, with Sinn Féin in opposition.

Stream the podcast with the player below or follow the links to your preferred listening platform:

Listen on Soundcloud

