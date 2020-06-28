Mental health service goes 24-7 to assist young people

An online mental health support organisation has launched a 24-7 service to ramp up its offering to young people and their families.

Last week, Turn2me began its round-the-clock services prompted by a major escalation in uptake on its platform by people who could not access physical counselling due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Founded by Oisín Scollard, a Facebook executive and barrister, and his brother Diarmuid, who lost their brother to suicide in 2003, Turn2me...