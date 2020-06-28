Sunday June 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Mental health service goes 24-7 to assist young people

Turn2me is hoping to cater for those who cannot physically access counselling due to Covid-19

28th June, 2020
OisÍn Scollard, chief executive of Turn2me.ie Picture: Fergal Phillips

An online mental health support organisation has launched a 24-7 service to ramp up its offering to young people and their families.

Last week, Turn2me began its round-the-clock services prompted by a major escalation in uptake on its platform by people who could not access physical counselling due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Founded by Oisín Scollard, a Facebook executive and barrister, and his brother Diarmuid, who lost their brother to suicide in 2003, Turn2me...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Ireland lagged behind in its response to Covid-19

University of Oxford research claims that Ireland is also less prepared than many European countries to exit restrictions imposed during global pandemic

Rachel Lavin | 3 hours ago

Irish movement data similar to worst-hit European countries

The Irish public’s movement hit a low of minus 85 per cent on Sunday, April 12

Rachel Lavin | 3 hours ago

A mixed prognosis for private hospitals

Private healthcare providers with newer buildings will have advantages over older private hospitals, which face real challenges from Covid-19

Susan Mitchell | 3 hours ago