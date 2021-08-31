Subscribe Today
Health

Mental Health Reform calls for funding to increase to €85m in Budget

Campaigners want the proportion of the health budget devoted to mental health to be increased from 5 to 10 per cent as pandemic leads to rise in demand for services

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
31st August, 2021
Social Democrats leader Roisín Shortall said: ‘We’re going to face a very significant wave of additional mental health difficulties, and that has to be catered for . . . by government.’ Picture: Getty

Mental Health Reform, a national coalition of mental health campaigners in Ireland, has called on the government to increase the country’s mental health budget to €85 million in a pre-Budget submission.

This total includes €20 million needed to sustain existing services and an additional €65 million to expand services so as to meet growing demand.

Fiona Coyle, chief executive at Mental Health Reform, said that both “strong political leadership” and “strong HSE leadership”...

