Mental Health Reform calls for funding to increase to €85m in Budget
Campaigners want the proportion of the health budget devoted to mental health to be increased from 5 to 10 per cent as pandemic leads to rise in demand for services
Mental Health Reform, a national coalition of mental health campaigners in Ireland, has called on the government to increase the country’s mental health budget to €85 million in a pre-Budget submission.
This total includes €20 million needed to sustain existing services and an additional €65 million to expand services so as to meet growing demand.
Fiona Coyle, chief executive at Mental Health Reform, said that both “strong political leadership” and “strong HSE leadership”...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Pregancy and Covid: The loneliness of the labour ward
The exclusion of partners and families from maternity services during the pandemic has led to increasing distress for pregnant women. Will the government’s new roadmap, to be announced this week, finally address their concerns?
‘We estimate 10 per cent of the population in Ireland seeks mental health support every year’
MyMind is seeking to double its number of consultations over the next two years, with 90 per cent of sessions currently held online
Surrogacy law must put the best interests of children at its heart
We are at a point where Ireland can produce a piece of legislation that respects parents and children in this situation, and we have to get it right
‘As the surrogate, legally I had every right to walk out of the hospital with that baby’
A long-awaited bill, which is due to be published this autumn, will for the first time create a regulatory framework around surrogacy and IVF in Ireland but behind the scenes, the legislation has run into trouble