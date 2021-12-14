Subscribe Today
Mental Health Commission refused to meet TDs over closure of Cork facility

Commission said it would not be ‘appropriate’ to discuss the HSE’s decision to shut the Owenacurra centre, which has prompted significant backlash from politicians and family members

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
14th December, 2021
Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan said the closure of the facility was ‘deeply worrying’. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The Mental Health Commission refused an invitation to discuss the closure of a mental health facility with TDs and senators, claiming it would not be “appropriate” to do so because discussions are ongoing over the centre’s future.

The Oireachtas health committee today met with representatives from the Owenacurra facility in Middleton, Co Cork which has been slated for closure after the HSE decided it was no longer fit for purpose.

The...

