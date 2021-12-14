Mental Health Commission refused to meet TDs over closure of Cork facility
Commission said it would not be ‘appropriate’ to discuss the HSE’s decision to shut the Owenacurra centre, which has prompted significant backlash from politicians and family members
The Mental Health Commission refused an invitation to discuss the closure of a mental health facility with TDs and senators, claiming it would not be “appropriate” to do so because discussions are ongoing over the centre’s future.
The Oireachtas health committee today met with representatives from the Owenacurra facility in Middleton, Co Cork which has been slated for closure after the HSE decided it was no longer fit for purpose.
The...
