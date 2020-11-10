Tuesday November 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Medica made Irish move ‘to get a foothold in a really exciting market’

The UK firm, which acquired Global Diagnostics Ireland last week, predicts strong growth in outsourced health diagnostics

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
10th November, 2020
Stuart Quinn, chief executive of Medica: ‘I see the market in Ireland going towards more outsourced, more complex and more time-sensitive services’

Medica, the UK-listed teleradiology company, has moved into the Irish market as it projects strong growth in the outsourcing of health diagnostics over the coming years.

Last week Medica acquired Global Diagnostics Ireland from Irish firm Centric Health for €16 million. Stuart Quinn, chief executive of Medica, said the company was now well placed to capitalise on a rapidly growing diagnostics market.

“We are looking very selectively at new geographies and new areas of telemedicine,”...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

‘Fall in homelessness during pandemic could be short-lived’

Emergency measures brought in earlier this year must be extended, campaigners have warned

Rachel Lavin | 9 hours ago

Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective in trials

Pfizer and BioNtech preparing to submit an application for Emergency Use Authorisation in the US next week

Daniel Murray | 1 day ago

How measures used to fight Covid-19 are leading to a reduction in other illnesses

There is a strong case for carrying on with measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing – to combat the seasonal flu – after the pandemic is over

Daniel Murray | 2 days ago