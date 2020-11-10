Medica made Irish move ‘to get a foothold in a really exciting market’

Medica, the UK-listed teleradiology company, has moved into the Irish market as it projects strong growth in the outsourcing of health diagnostics over the coming years.

Last week Medica acquired Global Diagnostics Ireland from Irish firm Centric Health for €16 million. Stuart Quinn, chief executive of Medica, said the company was now well placed to capitalise on a rapidly growing diagnostics market.

“We are looking very selectively at new geographies and new areas of telemedicine,”...