Sunday June 28, 2020
Mater Private chief: ‘danger to the Mater Private’s future is real and immediate’

In an email, John Hurley told staff that the healthcare sector would not escape the full impact of a recession

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
28th June, 2020
‘The cost of delivering care had gone up significantly and that the Mater Private‘s capacity to deliver care had been “significantly reduced’ Picture: RollingNews.ie

The Mater Private Hospital group has warned staff that its ability to pay wages and its debts “is now under threat” due to the “grim reality” caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an email to staff on Friday, John Hurley, the group chief executive, warned them that the “danger to the Mater Private’s future is real and immediate”.

"“While there is a lot of wishful thinking going...

