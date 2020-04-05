Sunday April 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Masking the masses: why governments did a U-turn on PPE

After numerous Western countries insisted that facemasks were not effective at preventing the spread of Covid-19, new studies are forcing them to reconsider that stance

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
5th April, 2020
3
The World Health Organisation (WHO) officially discourages mask use in the community for people who are not directly exposed to a symptomatic individual.

George Gao, the director-general of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, did an interview with the medical journal Science late last month. When he was asked what mistakes other countries were making in the battle against the spread of Covid-19, he identified the failure to recommend the widespread use of facemasks.

“The big mistake in the US and Europe, in my opinion, is that people aren’t wearing masks,” Gao said....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Counting Covid-19 – understanding the numbers behind the pandemic

Scale of crisis begins to slow in worst-hit countries

Rachel Lavin | 3 hours ago

We must act now to stop medicines running out

The essential ingredients for common drugs are largely produced in the countries worst-hit by Covid-19. We could soon be facing shortages of antibiotics, paracetamol, statins and other medication

Business Post Reporter | 3 hours ago

Tony O‘Brien: The public health system is both our frontline and our last resort

Covid-19 has temporarily given us a single-tier health system – and we will never take our health service for granted again

Tony O'Brien | 3 hours ago