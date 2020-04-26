Marcus de Brún: We have failed to prioritise our most vulnerable citizens

There is a ‘debate’ happening about nursing homes as the number of residents who have died continues to soar. It is a debate on whether nursing home residents who have died as a result of Covid-19 might have been saved, or at least cared for in a more appropriate or humane manner.
The answer to both questions is an emphatic yes.
Covid-19 has been around since 2019. As it spread from China through...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team