Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Health

Mapping the genomic medicine goldrush

If an artist in the US can create a credible facial image of a smoker from DNA left on a discarded cigarette butt, imagine the potential power of genomic medicine, the vast awards awaiting those who possess access to genomes, and the potential for misuse where regulation of genetic information is light

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
9th February, 2020

Heather Dewey-Hagborg’s chosen medium is thrown-away traces of human DNA. The artist collects chewing gum, cigarette butts and pubic hair – yes you read that correctly – around New York and New Jersey, takes them back to her studio for genome sequencing, and from the resulting genetic information builds pictures of the person who dropped or, ahem, lost them.

The results can be startling, as Dr Howard Jacob, head of genomic research at...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Keep public health system for public patients, says HSE boss

Chief executive Paul Reid believes private care should be separate

Daniel Murray | 3 hours ago

CervicalCheck to introduce more accurate screening test

Introduction of HPV screening hit by delays from backlog of smear tests, but is now due to be rolled out on March 30

Susan Mitchell | 1 week ago

Medical academic wants to use Travellers’ genetic data without consent

Professor Gianpiero Cavalleri obtained the data samples from Travellers in 2011 for an RTÉ documentary

Killian Woods | 1 week ago