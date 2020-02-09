Mapping the genomic medicine goldrush

Heather Dewey-Hagborg’s chosen medium is thrown-away traces of human DNA. The artist collects chewing gum, cigarette butts and pubic hair – yes you read that correctly – around New York and New Jersey, takes them back to her studio for genome sequencing, and from the resulting genetic information builds pictures of the person who dropped or, ahem, lost them.
The results can be startling, as Dr Howard Jacob, head of genomic research at...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team