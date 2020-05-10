Monday May 11, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Maker of world's dearest drug seeks cost approval in Ireland

Novartis applies for review for €2m medication for rare genetic disease

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
10th May, 2020
Zolgensma is a gene therapy medication for patients with spinal muscular atrophy (type 1), which affects young infants

The manufacturer of the world's most expensive drug has applied for approval to Ireland’s medicines cost watchdog.

The National Centre for Pharmacoeconomics (NCPE) has initiated a rapid review of Zolgensma, a €2 million drug for a rare and often fatal genetic disease that is manufactured by Novartis.

Zolgensma is a gene therapy medication for patients with spinal muscular atrophy (type 1), which affects young infants with symptoms typically beginning in the first six...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

What now for the disco dancer? Sunil Sharpe on post-Covid clubbing

The DJ and ‘Give Us The Night’ campaigner discusses what Ireland’s nightlife after lockdown could look like

Nadine O’Regan | 5 hours ago

Comment: Charities must adapt quickly to survive this crisis

As the Asthma Society of Ireland prepares to launch a new five-year strategic plan, its chief executive explains why flexibility is key in uncertain times

Sarah O'Connor | 6 hours ago

HSE weighs up using alternative tests for Covid-19

Initiative may include antibody testing to help determine the true extent of the virus’s spread in nursing homes

Aaron Rogan | 1 day ago