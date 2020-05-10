Maker of world's dearest drug seeks cost approval in Ireland

The manufacturer of the world's most expensive drug has applied for approval to Ireland’s medicines cost watchdog.

The National Centre for Pharmacoeconomics (NCPE) has initiated a rapid review of Zolgensma, a €2 million drug for a rare and often fatal genetic disease that is manufactured by Novartis.

Zolgensma is a gene therapy medication for patients with spinal muscular atrophy (type 1), which affects young infants with symptoms typically beginning in the first six...