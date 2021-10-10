Majority of HSE special budget for reducing waiting lists to go unused this year
The HSE confirmed that just €97m of the €210m fund was projected to be spent by the end of 2021
Less than half of the HSE’s special budget for reducing waiting lists is expected to be spent by the end of the year, the Business Post can reveal.
As part of last year’s budget, Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, established a new €210 million Access To Care fund for the purpose of tackling spiralling waiting lists.
A spokeswoman for the HSE confirmed that just €97 million was projected...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Health group headed by Irishman fires 1,400 staff over vaccine refusal
Michael Dowling, who runs Northwell Health in New York, thanks majority of staff, ‘who did the right thing and got vaccinated’
Flyefit to create 120 jobs as part of €10m expansion
The low-cost gym chain will open four new locations across Dublin city due to ‘unprecedented demand’
Tony O’Brien: Government’s failure to commit to Sláintecare is a sick joke
The plan, a set of policies aimed at reforming the health service, has come to a sorry pass and amounts to a stunning betrayal of the public
Sláintecare oversight group to be launched in wake of resignations
The move will also see the winding-up of the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council (Siac), from which Laura Magahy, Anthony O’Connor and Tom Keane have stepped down in recent weeks