Monday March 2, 2020
Limerick firm goes ‘24-7’ to meet increased demand for medical protective masks

Irema is moving to a 24-7 working week and hiring new staff in an attempt to meet demand caused by the coronavirus crisis

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
1st March, 2020
Production at the facility in Kilmallock has moved to a 24/7 working week and by hiring new staff

An Irish-based manufacturer of medical protective masks has more than doubled production at its Limerick plant, amid increased demand due to the global outbreak of novel coronavirus.

The move comes as an Irish life sciences company has developed its own version of a test for Covid-19 and has begun to sell it to researchers in a number of countries globally.

Various countries have reported shortages of masks, as health services prepare and members of the...

