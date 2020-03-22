Sunday March 22, 2020
Legal claims taken against CervicalCheck rise to 140

State Claims Agency also now dealing with ‘14 active cancer misdiagnosis claims against BreastCheck’

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
22nd March, 2020
The State Claims Agency is now dealing with “14 active cancer misdiagnosis claims against BreastCheck

The number of active legal claims against CervicalCheck has climbed to 140, up from 125 late last year.

The State Claims Agency, which handles claims against the public health service, confirmed the new figure to the Business Post on Friday.

It also said it was now dealing with “14 active cancer misdiagnosis claims against BreastCheck” which is the national breast cancer screening service.

