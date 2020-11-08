Sunday November 8, 2020
Legal claims put cancer screening services at risk, new head warns

Dr Fiona Murphy of the National Screening Service said that liabilities for missed cancers could run into the hundreds of millions of euro

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
8th November, 2020
Fiona Murphy, chief executive of the National Screening Service. Picture: Bryan Meade

The future of the state’s cancer screening service is under threat due to the potential for legal compensation payouts of hundreds of millions of euro, its newly appointed chief executive has warned.

Dr Fiona Murphy, the recently appointed head of the National Screening Service, said if the cost of legal liability for missed cancers greatly exceeded the cost of running the programmes, an ethical question arose as to whether the money would be...

