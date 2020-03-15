Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Health

Leading the charge against Covid-19

With the virus spreading by the minute, a group of Ireland’s top respiratory specialists formed a WhatsApp group to pool their knowledge and work out a containment strategy

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
15th March, 2020

As the frightening scenes in northern Italy unfolded on our television screens last weekend, Professor Oisin O’Connell became increasingly alarmed. Like many others, O’Connell had observed how the coronavirus outbreak had ravaged Wuhan and threatened to engulf the whole of China.

Now the virus was gaining a strong foothold in Europe. Doctors in Lombardy and neighbouring wealthy regions of Italy described how their hospitals were so overwhelmed by the exponential growth...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Flattening the curve: seven days of crisis around the world

It was a week that began with the cancelling of St Patrick’s Day, and ended with shuttered institutions and social distancing being the norm

Aaron Rogan | 11 hours ago

Covid-19: the key dates in the advance of the coronavirus

A timeline of the spread of coronavirus in Ireland so far

Aaron Rogan | 11 hours ago

Bartra offers new nursing home to HSE for Covid-19 acute cases

HSE told to look for 10,000 beds around the state to cope with more seriously ill patients

Killian Woods | 11 hours ago