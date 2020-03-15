Leading the charge against Covid-19

As the frightening scenes in northern Italy unfolded on our television screens last weekend, Professor Oisin O’Connell became increasingly alarmed. Like many others, O’Connell had observed how the coronavirus outbreak had ravaged Wuhan and threatened to engulf the whole of China.

Now the virus was gaining a strong foothold in Europe. Doctors in Lombardy and neighbouring wealthy regions of Italy described how their hospitals were so overwhelmed by the exponential growth...