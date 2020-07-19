Just five drugs approved for funding since state embargo imposed last year

Only five drugs have been approved for funding since an embargo on spending for newly developed treatments was issued last August, the Business Post has learned.
At least eight drugs recommended for reimbursement have not been approved for funding.
They include effective therapies for asthma, emergency overdose of opioids, hormone replacements, chronic liver disease, allergic reactions, skin disease, and assisted reproduction. A further eight that were recommended if costs could be improved are also yet...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team