Sunday July 19, 2020
Just five drugs approved for funding since state embargo imposed last year

Pharmaceutical industry body says backlog means that patients with serious medical conditions are being denied treatment options

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
19th July, 2020
Figures have led to claims from a pharmaceutical industry body that patients with serious medical conditions are being denied treatment options

Only five drugs have been approved for funding since an embargo on spending for newly developed treatments was issued last August, the Business Post has learned.

At least eight drugs recommended for reimbursement have not been approved for funding.

They include effective therapies for asthma, emergency overdose of opioids, hormone replacements, chronic liver disease, allergic reactions, skin disease, and assisted reproduction. A further eight that were recommended if costs could be improved are also yet...

