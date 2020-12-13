Joining the queue: the 14 categories of prioritised vaccine recipients

The Covid-19 vaccine roll-out will be one of the most ambitious public health projects in the history of the state, as the government aims to immunise the entire Irish population.

But with a lockdown-weary public eager to return to normal life, who should be prioritised for vaccination?

Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Heath, unveiled the government’s plans for which groups will be prioritised in 2021, based on who was deemed most at risk and most...