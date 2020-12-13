Subscribe Today
Joining the queue: the 14 categories of prioritised vaccine recipients

Elderly in care homes and frontline workers at top of list, while pregnant women and children will be among last to get doses

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
13th December, 2020
A member of staff receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh, Scotland Picture: Getty

The Covid-19 vaccine roll-out will be one of the most ambitious public health projects in the history of the state, as the government aims to immunise the entire Irish population.

But with a lockdown-weary public eager to return to normal life, who should be prioritised for vaccination?

Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Heath, unveiled the government’s plans for which groups will be prioritised in 2021, based on who was deemed most at risk and most...

