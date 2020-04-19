John Crown: Sláintecare won‘t end inequality, but simply hide it in plain sight

Ireland is in the middle of two healthcare crises. The more proximate and urgent one is of course the Covid-19 pandemic, a sudden unanticipated ‘act of God’ that has already stolen the lives of hundreds of our fellow citizens, including several brave healthcare workers. The other has a different tempo and a very different cause. In contrast to Covid-19, it is a decades-long slow-burner, with more nuanced, but no less real mortality implications. Unlike Covid,...