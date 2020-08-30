Japanese group backs day hospital plan

One of Japan’s largest trading companies is investing in a plan to develop a network of day hospitals in Ireland aimed at cutting waiting lists and emergency unit visits.

Sojitz Corporation is backing 4th Practice, a health venture where Brendan McGrath and Barry Gavin, both energy industry businessmen, are advising on the commercial side.

The group, which is spearheaded on the medical side by David Molony and Tony Heffernan, two Cork GPs, has...