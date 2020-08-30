Sunday August 30, 2020
Japanese group backs day hospital plan

Health venture 4th Practice runs a large primary care centre in Mallow, and plans ten more community based centres over the next three years

30th August, 2020
‘Not only can we reduce waiting times but we can do it more cost effectively and efficiently‘- Barry Gavin

One of Japan’s largest trading companies is investing in a plan to develop a network of day hospitals in Ireland aimed at cutting waiting lists and emergency unit visits.

Sojitz Corporation is backing 4th Practice, a health venture where Brendan McGrath and Barry Gavin, both energy industry businessmen, are advising on the commercial side.

The group, which is spearheaded on the medical side by David Molony and Tony Heffernan, two Cork GPs, has...

School return may be safer than we think

As almost one million children return to schools across the country, anxiety about Covid-19 is high, but international evidence about the risk of infection is reassuring

Priscilla Lynch | 4 hours ago

Tomás Ryan: Defeating the virus is a race against time

Testing and tracing are our best tools against the spread of Covid-19, but we urgently need to accelerate and streamline the process

Tomás Ryan | 4 hours ago

Winter of discontent looms as coronavirus refuses to go away

A second lockdown is not on the cards just yet, but the Covid-19 infection numbers make gloomy reading for medics, politicians and the public alike

Danielle Barron | 4 hours ago