Wednesday November 18, 2020
It’s ‘beyond insane’ that Ireland does not have a decent test and trace system by now

Concerns grow as Covid-19 testing rates fall and almost a third of cases are community transmission

18th November, 2020
Despite testing capacity of 140,000 tests per week, half that number was carried out in the past week. Picture: Getty

Contact tracing of complex cases is breaking down at a regional level, according to Dr Anthony Staines, professor of public health systems at Dublin City, University.

This comes after a fall in testing in recent weeks raised concerns over the efficiency of the test and trace system ahead of a Christmas of potential reduced restrictions and increased public movement.

Testing fell to a seven day average of 10,768 tests per day as of Tuesday, November...

Related Stories

Tusla audit says high number of unallocated cases poses child protection risks

Agency says recruitment campaigns have helped to reduce staff shortage in Dublin south west/Kildare/west Wicklow where there were 971 unallocated cases in June

Claire McNamara | 8 hours ago

State will have to indemnify pharma companies ahead of Covid-19 vaccines roll-out

Irish government officials have already begun looking at the prospect of establishing a no-fault compensation scheme for all vaccines, the Business Post understands

Daniel Murray | 1 day ago

‘Even if we get back on track today, we won’t have 100 cases a day until December 12’

Covid-19 analysis: Progress has stalled as testing numbers continue to fall

Rachel Lavin | 1 day ago