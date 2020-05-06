Wednesday May 6, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Is the office place over?

Business reporter Killian Woods on the new normal that is remote working

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
6th May, 2020
The Coronavirus Ireland podcast is a new series from the Business Post, providing you with the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic
Share this post

Related Stories

Irish firm raises $71m for production of at-home Covid-19 tests

LetsGetChecked will use the funding to increase manufacturing and supply of the kits and to scale up its laboratory capacity

Killian Woods | 12 hours ago

Covid-19: Data tracker update for May 5

Rachel Lavin | 18 hours ago

Blame games and the December patient

Susan Mitchell on the news that Covid-19 reached Europe a month earlier than was originally thought and the ongoing tensions between the US and China

Nadine O’Regan | 1 day ago