Irish vaccine booster campaign a ‘moral failure’, Amnesty chief says
Colm O’Gorman says it’s ‘deeply disappointing’ that state is ignoring WHO’s calls to hold off on booster campaigns until more people in poorer countries have first dose
Ireland is guilty of a “moral failure” by rolling out a vaccine booster programme while parts of the world remain largely unvaccinated, the chief executive of Amnesty Ireland has said.
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly today confirmed that the state is planning to roll out booster shots in the autumn – a move that goes against the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO), which has called for a moratorium on administering top-up...
