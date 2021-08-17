Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Irish vaccine booster campaign a ‘moral failure’, Amnesty chief says

Colm O’Gorman says it’s ‘deeply disappointing’ that state is ignoring WHO’s calls to hold off on booster campaigns until more people in poorer countries have first dose

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
17th August, 2021
Irish vaccine booster campaign a ‘moral failure’, Amnesty chief says
Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, confirmed that the state is planning to roll out booster shots in the autumn – a move that goes against the recommendations of the World Health Organisation. Picture: Getty

Ireland is guilty of a “moral failure” by rolling out a vaccine booster programme while parts of the world remain largely unvaccinated, the chief executive of Amnesty Ireland has said.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly today confirmed that the state is planning to roll out booster shots in the autumn – a move that goes against the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO), which has called for a moratorium on administering top-up...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A new study says large pharmaceutical firms paid Irish healthcare professionals and organisations a total of €163 million from 2015 to 2019. Picture: Getty

RCSI report: Risk of ‘conflict of interest’ on pharma payments

Health Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 2 days ago
Crowds enjoy the reopening of restaurants and bars in Soho, London, after the lifting of restrictions. Can it be the same for Ireland? Picture: Getty

Does Britain give us cause for hope?

Health Rachel Lavin 2 weeks ago
Paul Reid tweeted yesterday: “After just seven months of the vaccination programme, we\&#039;re on the final countdown to protect ourselves and to rebuild.” Picture: Photocall

HSE chief: Ireland in ‘final countdown’ stage of vaccinations

Health Daniel Murray 2 weeks ago
Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan celebrate their rowing win at the Tokyo Olympics last week. Picture: Inpho

Lucinda Creighton: We should harness Olympic glory to tackle our weight crisis

Health Lucinda Creighton 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1