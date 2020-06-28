Irish movement data similar to worst-hit European countries

The Irish public is returning to normal pre-Covid-19 levels of movement at a similar pace as some of the worst-hit countries in western Europe, according to an analysis of Apple mobility data.

The Irish public‘s movement hit a low of minus 85 per cent on April 12 compared to a baseline volume on January 13, 2020. It rose to minus 41 per cent as of last Monday, June 22, the lowest when compared to seven...