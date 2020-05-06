Irish firm raises $71m for production of at-home Covid-19 tests

Dublin health tech firm LetsGetChecked has raised $71 million to ramp up manufacturing of its at-home Covid-19 test kits.

The Irish company, founded by Peter Foley in 2014, has developed a range of home health-testing kits that people can use to screen themselves for several conditions.

Over the past two years, it has raised two rounds of $12 million and $30 million to bankroll its expansion into the US market.