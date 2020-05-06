Wednesday May 6, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Irish firm raises $71m for production of at-home Covid-19 tests

LetsGetChecked will use the funding to increase manufacturing and supply of the kits and to scale up its laboratory capacity

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
6th May, 2020
2
An at-home Covid-19 testing kit from LetsGetChecked. The company is to ramp up manufacturing of the product.

Dublin health tech firm LetsGetChecked has raised $71 million to ramp up manufacturing of its at-home Covid-19 test kits.

The Irish company, founded by Peter Foley in 2014, has developed a range of home health-testing kits that people can use to screen themselves for several conditions.

Over the past two years, it has raised two rounds of $12 million and $30 million to bankroll its expansion into the US market.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Covid-19: Data tracker update for May 5

Rachel Lavin | 8 hours ago

Blame games and the December patient

Susan Mitchell on the news that Covid-19 reached Europe a month earlier than was originally thought and the ongoing tensions between the US and China

Nadine O’Regan | 15 hours ago

Moderate weather is linked to high Covid-19 death rates

Researchers find highest death rates in countries with temperatures of between 4 and 12 degrees

Daniel Murray | 3 days ago