Irish firm raises $71m for production of at-home Covid-19 tests

Dublin health tech firm LetsGetChecked has raised $71 million to ramp up manufacturing of its at-home Covid-19 test kits.
The Irish company, founded by Peter Foley in 2014, has developed a range of home health-testing kits that people can use to screen themselves for several conditions.
Over the past two years, it has raised two rounds of $12 million and $30 million to bankroll its expansion into the US market.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team