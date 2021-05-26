Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Irish donor tourists help ‘world’s largest sperm bank’ achieve €10m profit

Cryos attracting Irish clients partly because of changes in legislation here which have made anonymous donations illegal, according to Danish company’s chief executive

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
26th May, 2021
Irish donor tourists help ‘world’s largest sperm bank’ achieve €10m profit
‘Service users of Cryos pay anywhere between €50 and €1,000 for donor sperm.’ Picture: Getty

Peter Reeslev sits in front of some rather strange artwork in his office in Denmark. One image is a close-up photograph of a sperm trying to enter the wall of an egg, the other a sperm being injected into an egg.

The colourful photographs may cause some to raise an eyebrow about Reeslev’s work as chief executive of Cryos International, the world’s largest sperm bank. But that second eyebrow may be raised too as Cryos’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A busy Grafton Street in Dublin: the government permitted non-essential retail to reopen last Monday. Picture: Getty

Danielle Barron: Did the elbow bumps make a difference?

Health Danielle Barron 3 days ago
The Business Post understands that the cyber security attack on the health system has created an urgency at government level to fast-track a modern digitised health records system with high cyber security standards

Patients to gain access to medical records

Health Daniel Murray 3 days ago
Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health: repeated advice against non-essential travel to Britain. Picture: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Mandatory quarantine for Britain needed to protect reopening, Nphet adviser says

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 3 days ago
Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health: time for meaningful reform. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Tony O’Brien: Health’s other challenges now need the same urgent care as Covid

Health Tony O'Brien 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1