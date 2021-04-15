Subscribe Today
Ireland’s medicinal cannabis scheme needs overhaul, advocate says

Prohibition Partners says patients are being done a ‘disservice’ while state is losing out on economic benefits of an industry predicted to be worth €3.2 billion by 2025

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
15th April, 2021
Ireland signed the Medicinal Cannabis Access Programme into law in 2019, proposing a pilot system for five years which would allow patients to access a handful of medicinal cannabis therapies when other conventional treatments failed. Picture: Getty

The Irish government should immediately reform its existing medicinal cannabis scheme, an industry expert has said.

Stephen Murphy, co-founder and chief executive at cannabis market intelligence firm Prohibition Partners, said he was often contacted by patients in Ireland looking to use medicinal cannabis for a variety of reasons. But he said the law here was so restrictive that it “really doesn’t exist”, which he said was “a sincere disservice” to patients....

