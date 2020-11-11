Ireland’s falling Covid-19 rate bucks European trend

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 fell to a six-week low on Monday, with just 270 new cases recorded.
In the past week, there have been 3,003 new cases of Covid-19, with an average of 429 cases per day, down from 681 in the previous week.
This follows a three-week trend of falling cases in Ireland, bucking the trend in Europe.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team