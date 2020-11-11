Wednesday November 11, 2020
Ireland’s falling Covid-19 rate bucks European trend

While the number of new cases has hit a six-week low, questions have been raised over why testing is also dropping off

11th November, 2020
New cases are falling as level-5 restrictions continue to keep non-essential retail closed. Picture: Getty

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 fell to a six-week low on Monday, with just 270 new cases recorded.

In the past week, there have been 3,003 new cases of Covid-19, with an average of 429 cases per day, down from 681 in the previous week.

This follows a three-week trend of falling cases in Ireland, bucking the trend in Europe.

