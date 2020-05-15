Ireland reopens, but at what cost?

The virus has put additional pressure on already struggling services and, without a post-pandemic strategy in place, the state is facing a different kind of health crisis
Ian Guider, Markets Editor of the Business Post, joins Nadine O'Regan to discuss the easing of restrictions in Ireland from Monday, and the toll Covid-19 has already taken on the nation
With a drop in spending on ads and media organisations under increasing pressure, the Business Post columnist takes stock of a harsh new climate and offers his take on when confidence may return to the market