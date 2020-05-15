Friday May 15, 2020
Ireland reopens, but at what cost?

Ian Guider, Markets Editor of the Business Post, joins Nadine O'Regan to discuss the easing of restrictions in Ireland from Monday, and the toll Covid-19 has already taken on the nation

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
15th May, 2020
The Coronavirus Ireland podcast is a new series from the Business Post, providing you with the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic
