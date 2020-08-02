Sunday August 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Ireland lags behind other countries for speed of access to new medicines

A new study has revealed this country ranks 19th out of 34 European countries, with patients waiting an average of 521 days

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
2nd August, 2020
Just 45 per cent of the new medicines licensed for prescription to patients by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) from 2015 to -2018 were available

Ireland ranks 19th out of 34 European countries for speed of access to new medicines, new data has revealed.

The study was carried out by health analysts IQVIA using the Wait indicator, which is produced by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA).

From 2015 to 2018, Irish patients were waiting an average of 521 days before their doctors could prescribe the latest reimbursable treatments for often serious medical conditions. The wait...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Testing times ahead for Ireland’s Covid-19 infrastructure

The final phase of the country’s reopening and the approach of winter pose serious challenges to our Covid-19 test-and-trace system

Danielle Barron | 9 hours ago

Travel bans and closed borders are first response to Covid-19 surges

As Spain insists large areas of the country are safe for tourists, does stopping or restricting travel have a material impact on the spread of Covid-19?

Aaron Rogan | 9 hours ago

Public health doctors to be given consultant status

The move, which will also see the doctors’ contracts reformed, comes under new plans drawn up by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly

Daniel Murray | 9 hours ago