Ireland lags behind other countries for speed of access to new medicines

Ireland ranks 19th out of 34 European countries for speed of access to new medicines, new data has revealed.

The study was carried out by health analysts IQVIA using the Wait indicator, which is produced by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA).

From 2015 to 2018, Irish patients were waiting an average of 521 days before their doctors could prescribe the latest reimbursable treatments for often serious medical conditions. The wait...