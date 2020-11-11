Wednesday November 11, 2020
Ireland lags behind on research to develop new medicines

Denmark attracts three times as many clinical trials, survey shows, as experts say the process here needs reform

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
11th November, 2020
IPHA’s Clinical Research Survey 2020 found it took at least two months longer to recruit a patient on a clinical trial in Ireland compared with Denmark and Finland

The clinical trials process in Ireland needs to be reformed to help accelerate the development of new medicines, according to the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA).

The IPHA’s Clinical Research Survey 2020 showed Denmark was attracting three times as many clinical trials as Ireland. While Ireland conducted 338 such trials between 2013 and 2019, in Denmark the number was 918. Finland, meanwhile, recorded 509 clinical trials in that time.

The research showed a strong correlation in Denmark and...

