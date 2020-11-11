Ireland lags behind on research to develop new medicines

The clinical trials process in Ireland needs to be reformed to help accelerate the development of new medicines, according to the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA).

The IPHA’s Clinical Research Survey 2020 showed Denmark was attracting three times as many clinical trials as Ireland. While Ireland conducted 338 such trials between 2013 and 2019, in Denmark the number was 918. Finland, meanwhile, recorded 509 clinical trials in that time.

The research showed a strong correlation in Denmark and...