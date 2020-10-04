Inflazome clinical trials to begin on Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s

Roche, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant, is to begin six large clinical trials testing the efficacy of drugs developed by Professor Luke O’Neill’s Inflazome.
Inflazome, the biotech company founded by O’Neill and Professor Matt Cooper, was bought for €380 million last month.
The Swiss healthcare company has now decided to begin a series of large-scale trials which they hope could produce treatments for a wide range of ailments including Parkinson’s...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team