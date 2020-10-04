Inflazome clinical trials to begin on Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s

Roche, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant, is to begin six large clinical trials testing the efficacy of drugs developed by Professor Luke O’Neill’s Inflazome.

Inflazome, the biotech company founded by O’Neill and Professor Matt Cooper, was bought for €380 million last month.

The Swiss healthcare company has now decided to begin a series of large-scale trials which they hope could produce treatments for a wide range of ailments including Parkinson’s...