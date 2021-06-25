Subscribe Today
Increase in number of children presenting at physiotherapists

The break from sports and activities during lockdowns is behind the rise, according to Irish Society of Chartered Physiotherapists

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
25th June, 2021
Children would not normally present with injuries as commonly as adults but physiotherapists have been seeing an increase since the pandemic, according to Margaret Hanlon. Picture: Getty

There has been a marked increase in the number of children presenting at physiotherapists with sports injuries compared to before the pandemic, while working from home has also led to increased injuries in adults, the Irish Society of Chartered Physiotherapists (ISCP) has said.

The break from team sports and decreased physical activity associated with lockdowns are behind the increase in injuries in children, the group believes.

“More so than the golfers, we had a lot...

