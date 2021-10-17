Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

‘If you open nightclubs, pubs and restaurants without Covid certs, it’s a recipe for disaster’

Experts differ over the cause and significance of the current rise in Covid cases in Ireland and its implications as we approach a full reopening on October 22

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
17th October, 2021
‘If you open nightclubs, pubs and restaurants without Covid certs, it’s a recipe for disaster’
A busy Grafton Street in Dublin: ‘the country needs to alter its expectations as the virus becomes endemic and adapt to restrictions long term’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Scratch beneath the surface of Ireland’s seemingly stable Covid-19 numbers over the past month, and you will discover that cases have been rising in adults for weeks.

The seven-day average in those aged 15 years and older was 830 cases per day on September 16. That rose to 976 per day by October 3. The rise in cases in adults went largely unnoticed, however, as it was balanced out by the fall in cases in children.

After September...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Mary Seery Kearney, a Fine Gael senator who had her daughter through surrogacy abroad, said that moving ahead without legislating for the reality of international surrogacy would be wrong

Government to defer legislating for international surrogacy services

Health Daniel Murray 6 hours ago
Annie Lynch was the first person in Ireland to receive the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland at St James’s Hospital in Dublin. Picture: Marc O\&#039;Sullivan

Full vaccination more effective than a booster campaign, Nphet advisor says

Health Donal MacNamee 2 days ago
Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, established a new €210 million Access To Care fund for the purpose of tackling rising waiting lists. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Majority of HSE special budget for reducing waiting lists to go unused this year

Health Daniel Murray 1 week ago
Michael Dowling of Northwell Health : ‘Northwell regrets losing any employee under such circumstances’

Health group headed by Irishman fires 1,400 staff over vaccine refusal

Health Róisín Burke 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1