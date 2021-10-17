‘If you open nightclubs, pubs and restaurants without Covid certs, it’s a recipe for disaster’
Experts differ over the cause and significance of the current rise in Covid cases in Ireland and its implications as we approach a full reopening on October 22
Scratch beneath the surface of Ireland’s seemingly stable Covid-19 numbers over the past month, and you will discover that cases have been rising in adults for weeks.
The seven-day average in those aged 15 years and older was 830 cases per day on September 16. That rose to 976 per day by October 3. The rise in cases in adults went largely unnoticed, however, as it was balanced out by the fall in cases in children.
After September...
