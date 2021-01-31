Subscribe Today
Health

ICU practice seeks funding for pre-surgery algorithm

Critical Care Partners, which has already signed multimillion-euro contracts with two hospitals, claims the algorithm can hugely improve efficiency

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
31st January, 2021
Dr Stephen Fröhlich, Critical Care Partners: aiming for fewer unnecessary tests Picture: Fergal Phillips

Critical Care Partners has signed multimillion-euro contracts with two hospitals and is seeking funding to develop a pre-surgery screening algorithm it claims can significantly improve efficiency.

CCP is a practice of 17 ICU consultants and anaesthesiologists which was founded in 2014 and runs the intensive care unit at the Beacon Hospital.

In addition to its long-standing arrangement with the Beacon, CCP has now signed deals with St John of God Hospital in Stillorgan, Co Dublin and UPMC...

