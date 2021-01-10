Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

‘I am nursing a very long time. I never thought I would see anything like this’

GPs are the first line of defence in a health system that’s doing its best to keep Covid in check. But the past week has seen positivity rates of 40 per cent to 50 per cent in communities, putting every stage of that same system under enormous pressure

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
10th January, 2021
‘I am nursing a very long time. I never thought I would see anything like this’
Nurse Margaret Frahill pictured outside the Mercy Hospital, Cork City. Picture: Clare Keogh

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, GPs have been the canaries in the coal mine for each new wave of the disease.

By referring patients who are newly symptomatic for Covid-19 tests, the doctors get a sense of how the disease is spreading in the community days before those referrals are translated into national infection statistics.

Knowing that families across the country had gathered in large numbers over Christmas, they were already bracing themselves for an influx...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Ireland’s vaccine campaign had got off to a slow start, with a below average vaccination rate compared to other European countries

Donnelly to ‘accelerate’ vaccine plan after a slow start ranks us 13th in EU

Health Rachel Lavin 5 hours ago
Under the plan to utilise private hospital capacity, the HSE will pay for access on a per bed basis based on the amount ordinarily paid by private health insurers

HSE plan to utilise private hospitals could be triggered within days

Health Daniel Murray 5 hours ago
Clinical Nurse Manager, Margaret Long is pictured getting her vaccine from Staff Nurse and Peer Vaccinator Denise Reynolds

Vaccination nation: the race is on

Health Danielle Barron 5 hours ago
Musgrave highlighted how through the HSE tender process, home care pay was calculated on the basis of hours, not the skill set the carer has

Home care industry wants workforce review to meet HSE’s ambitious growth plans

Health Daniel Murray 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1