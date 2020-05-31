HSE stops testing nursing home transfer patients

The HSE has stopped testing patients for Covid-19 before they are discharged from hospital to nursing homes.
The failure to test patients at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis was heavily criticised by Nursing Homes Ireland, which claimed that the transfer of patients to nursing homes was a “contributory factor” to the Covid-19 clusters in some of the facilities.
In a statement the HSE said that a previous requirement for testing had been...
