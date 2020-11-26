HSE spent €740,000 refurbishing headquarters over past three years

The HSE has spent almost €740,000 refurbishing Dr Steevens’ Hospital, the Dublin building where its headquarters is based, over the past three years.

The figures, which were provided to the Business Post in response to a Freedom of Information request, show €736,725 has been paid out by the HSE. A total of €357,196 was paid in 2017, €198,102 was paid in 2018, followed by €181,427 last year.

The HSE’s base is located at the...