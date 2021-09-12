HSE resistance to reform led to Sláintecare resignations

Fundamental resistance to health regionalisation plans from within the HSE led to the resignations of two senior members of the Sláintecare team last week, the Business Post understands.

Opposition from within the HSE to devolving powers to six regional health hubs was the central dispute that led to the stepping down of Laura Magahy, executive director of the Sláintecare programme, and Tom Keane, chair of the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Committee last...