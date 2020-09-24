Thursday September 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

HSE publishes €600m plan to see country though its ‘most difficult winter’

Strategy aims to create a health service that can manage non-Covid-19 care alongside surges of the coronavirus

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
24th September, 2020
Paul Reid, the HSE chief executive, said the plan was unprecedented in scale. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

The HSE has published its €600 million Winter Plan to invest in health services for winter period ahead.

The plan will include an additional 483 acute hospital beds by early next year, an extra 89 sub-acute beds in smaller hospitals and more than 600 additional rehabilitation beds. The plan will also fund an extra 4.7 million home support hours and will give GPs access to diagnostics to try to keep people out of hospital.

The winter investment is Ireland’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

New online therapy programme to tackle Covid-19 anxiety

The plan follows a dramatic increase in admissions at a Dublin psychiatric hospital since the start of pandemic

Daniel Murray | 10 hours ago

Source of more than one third of Covid-19 cases is unknown

'Even if we all go into lockdown, we're going to have twice as many cases in Dublin in two weeks, that's already seeded, the cheque's in the post' — Professor Tomás Ryan

Rachel Lavin | 3 days ago

New outbreaks swallow up a nation’s false sense of security

A new road map for living with Covid-19 has taken the back seat to the surge of cases in the capital as coronavirus fatigue sets in – and one doctor warns ‘medicine doesn’t have all the answers’

Danielle Barron | 4 days ago