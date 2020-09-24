HSE publishes €600m plan to see country though its ‘most difficult winter’

The HSE has published its €600 million Winter Plan to invest in health services for winter period ahead.

The plan will include an additional 483 acute hospital beds by early next year, an extra 89 sub-acute beds in smaller hospitals and more than 600 additional rehabilitation beds. The plan will also fund an extra 4.7 million home support hours and will give GPs access to diagnostics to try to keep people out of hospital.

The winter investment is Ireland’s...