HSE procurement targets in doubt as Beaumont reports €14m non-compliant spend
January Covid surge and last month’s cyberattack mean ‘certain’ delays for HSE’s plan to implement a centralised spending framework and tackle non-compliant expenditure
The HSE could miss its target of bringing 80 per cent of procurement in line with public guidelines by 2024 amid non-compliant spending worth millions annually across Ireland’s healthcare service.
The executive has said the recent cyber attack, as well as a surge in Covid-19 cases earlier this year, mean delays are “certain” for a years-long project designed to bring the vast majority of HSE expenditure under a centralised procurement structure within four years....
