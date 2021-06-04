Subscribe Today
HSE procurement targets in doubt as Beaumont reports €14m non-compliant spend

January Covid surge and last month’s cyberattack mean ‘certain’ delays for HSE’s plan to implement a centralised spending framework and tackle non-compliant expenditure

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
4th June, 2021
HSE procurement targets in doubt as Beaumont reports €14m non-compliant spend
Paul Reid, the HSE’s chief executive, said introduction of the new spending framework will cost €82 million. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

The HSE could miss its target of bringing 80 per cent of procurement in line with public guidelines by 2024 amid non-compliant spending worth millions annually across Ireland’s healthcare service.

The executive has said the recent cyber attack, as well as a surge in Covid-19 cases earlier this year, mean delays are “certain” for a years-long project designed to bring the vast majority of HSE expenditure under a centralised procurement structure within four years....

