Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

HSE plan to utilise private hospitals could be triggered within days

Ministers discuss early vaccination of the country’s 60,000 Leaving Cert students, while physiotherapists and occupational therapists ‘stand ready’ to help as Covid-19 vaccinators

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
Aiden Corkery - avatar

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
10th January, 2021
HSE plan to utilise private hospitals could be triggered within days
Under the plan to utilise private hospital capacity, the HSE will pay for access on a per bed basis based on the amount ordinarily paid by private health insurers

The HSE plan to take emergency control of up to 30 per cent of private hospital capacity could be triggered later this week, according to the terms of a new contract seen by the Business Post.

The contract, which can be activated if certain surge trigger points are met, has been agreed with 16 private hospitals so far, as the health system braces this week for the worst Covid-19 caseload since the beginning of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Nurse Margaret Frahill pictured outside the Mercy Hospital, Cork City. Picture: Clare Keogh

‘I am nursing a very long time. I never thought I would see anything like this’

Health Daniel Murray 5 hours ago
Ireland’s vaccine campaign had got off to a slow start, with a below average vaccination rate compared to other European countries

Donnelly to ‘accelerate’ vaccine plan after a slow start ranks us 13th in EU

Health Rachel Lavin 5 hours ago
Clinical Nurse Manager, Margaret Long is pictured getting her vaccine from Staff Nurse and Peer Vaccinator Denise Reynolds

Vaccination nation: the race is on

Health Danielle Barron 5 hours ago
Musgrave highlighted how through the HSE tender process, home care pay was calculated on the basis of hours, not the skill set the carer has

Home care industry wants workforce review to meet HSE’s ambitious growth plans

Health Daniel Murray 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1