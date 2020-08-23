HSE: Pieta House must restructure to make it out of bankruptcy

Pieta, the suicide prevention charity, must rapidly restructure its operational model in exchange for increased government funding to save it from bankruptcy, the HSE has said.

A July meeting between the charity and the HSE‘s National Office of Suicide Prevention (NOSP) committed to funding of €690,000 for the last six months of the year, but said that future funding required “an accelerated process of reconfiguration of their service and operational model to enable a more...