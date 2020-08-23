Sunday August 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

HSE: Pieta House must restructure to make it out of bankruptcy

National Office of Suicide Prevention will review funding on a monthly basis as part of a closer engagement with Pieta

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
23rd August, 2020
Darkness Into Light is one of the biggest fundraising events of the year for Pieta House, but was cancelled in May this year due to Covid-19

Pieta, the suicide prevention charity, must rapidly restructure its operational model in exchange for increased government funding to save it from bankruptcy, the HSE has said.

A July meeting between the charity and the HSE‘s National Office of Suicide Prevention (NOSP) committed to funding of €690,000 for the last six months of the year, but said that future funding required “an accelerated process of reconfiguration of their service and operational model to enable a more...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

High risk settings to have routine Covid-19 tests

A drop in community test and trace in early August has been reversed, in light of case numbers rising

Rachel Lavin | 3 hours ago

Scally says state has ‘no clear strategy’ on Covid-19

The public health expert has said that the contradictory new restrictions suggest an absence of a long-term plan

Daniel Murray | 3 hours ago

Tusla puts 127 ‘at-risk’ unborn children on protection system

The child and family protection agency has deemed the children to be at risk of significant harm

Claire McNamara | 3 hours ago